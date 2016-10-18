Anthony Lynn Talks Promotion, Coaching Shady, Rooney Rule

Carlos M. Saavedra

In this week's episode, we've got #BillsMafia covered... Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn talks about his promotion from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. He discusses coaching LeSean McCoy, the Rooney Rule and his head coaching interviews.

Segments with Emily Kaplan

8:26: I’m an Idiot. Albert and Emily share the moments over the past week of football that made them say, “I’m an idiot.”

15:36: Overreactions. Albert and Emily confess to which football happenings made the overreact this past weekend.

19:49: I’m Not Having Fun Anymore. Inspired by Odell Beckham, this segment is about players and teams that, at the moment, are, well, not having fun anymore.

26:44: #Blessed Which player or team was #blessed this week?

34:03: On to Cincinnati A look at some teams or players who have to leave the recent past behind them.

Interview

40:45: Interview with Bills OC Anthony Lynn

46:14: Lynn on the Bills transitioning to having him as an offensive coordinator.

52:40: Lynn on coaching alongside Bill Parcells.

1:04:38: Lynn on how impressed he is with Shady McCoy.

1:01:55: Lynn on what he told his offensive players when he first took over.

Breer's Six Pack

1:15:35: Landry Jones takes over for Big Ben.

1:18:05: The Patriots have a high ceiling.

1:20:02: The Panthers’ strengths have become weaknesses.

1:21:33: The Lions have been competitive

1:25:12: The Broncos’ QB situation

1:27:08: Are the Raiders Vegas-bound?

Subscribe to the show on iTunes.