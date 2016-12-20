Andrew Hawkins talks Fournette and McCaffrey, Playing for an 0-14 Team, Why He Believes in Hue Jackson

In this week's episode, I talked to Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins. Hawkins talked about his winless team and what it is like to play out the season at 0-14. He explained why he believes deeply in first year head coach Hue Jackson. Hawkins has a nephew, Aeneas Hawkins, son of Artrell Hawkins, who is a blue chip recruit with offers from big-time college programs. Hawkins explains the advice he would give his nephew if Aeneas were facing the same decision on whether to play in a bowl game and risk injury before heading to the NFL, or sit out the bowl game to prepare for the combine.

