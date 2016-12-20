Andrew Hawkins talks Fournette and McCaffrey, Playing for an 0-14 Team, Why He Believes in Hue Jackson
A conversation with the Browns receiver on the team's winless status, why he stands by head coach Hue Jackson, and whether Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey should be sitting out their bowl games
In this week's episode, I talked to Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins. Hawkins talked about his winless team and what it is like to play out the season at 0-14. He explained why he believes deeply in first year head coach Hue Jackson. Hawkins has a nephew, Aeneas Hawkins, son of Artrell Hawkins, who is a blue chip recruit with offers from big-time college programs. Hawkins explains the advice he would give his nephew if Aeneas were facing the same decision on whether to play in a bowl game and risk injury before heading to the NFL, or sit out the bowl game to prepare for the combine.