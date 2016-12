In this week's episode, I sat down for a conversation with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones talks about Tony Romo's influence in the coaching of Jones' grandson, John Steven Jones, who recently quarterbacked his team to a Texas State championship. Jones explains what really happened with the Dak Prescott pick last spring and how proud he is of Romo's attitude this season. Jones also gives his passionate argument for why he thinks football will never die.

