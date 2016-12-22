Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

This week’s Look Ahead show:

• The Absurdity of Rex on the Hot Seat — 1:17

• Ravens at Steelers: Why Pittsburgh can run, the importance of Jimmy Smith — 11:06

• Lions at Cowboys: Can surprising Lions D hold the Cowboys in check? — 17:40

• Washington at Chicago: Explaining Washington’s Monday Night meltdown, problems on the back end — 21:35

• Colts at Raiders: Congrats, Oakland, on all the Pro Bowl guys! Raiders’ struggles in the secondary, early Khalil Mack and late Khalil Mack — 25:44

• The Mailbag (Why can’t Raiders get Amari Cooper going? Why does Cowboys O-line pile up holding calls? Can Titans do damage in the postseason? Why has Wentz struggled? Breaking down Aaron Donald) — 33:13