The Right Combination: Matt Ryan and Alex Mack
MMQB Video
The Right Combination: Matt Ryan and Alex Mack
Falcons signed veteran center Alex Mack in the offseason to bring the best out of quarterback Matt Ryan. The two dissect the "good thing going" in their first year paired together in Atlanta
by Albert Breer
Matt Ryan and Alex Mack: The Falcons' Right Combination
Matt Ryan and Alex Mack: The Falcons' Right Combination
The MMQB sat down with the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and center combination, Matt Ryan and Alex Mack.
For more details on how Atlanta has progressed from 2015's disappointing collapse, read Albert Breer's Tale of Two Seasons.
And for more exclusive video from The MMQB, check out our video hub.