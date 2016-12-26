Steelers Win a Classic, Chiefs Bury Broncos (with Fat Guy TD!), and the Raiders Without Derek Carr

Joe Sargent/Getty Images; John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS/Getty Images; Brian Bahr/Getty Images

This week's show:

1. Steelers win another Pittsburgh-Baltimore Classic as Big Ben comes on late — 1:53

2. Defending champs get buried in Denver as Kelce takes over (and should Broncos be offended by late fat-guy TD pass?) — 7:37

3. It’s all about Matt McGloin in Oakland — 14:43

4. Mariota breaks his leg as Titans get run out of Jacksonville — 19:42

5. Tom Savage still shows flashes, but Texans win AFC South in ugly fashion — 23:03

6. Miami returns to the playoffs, Bills freak out in OT loss — 28:52

7. Mutiny in Minnesota as DBs defy Mike Zimmer’s game plan (and, also, vintage Packers cruise to victory) — 37:09

8. Seahawks O-line continues to struggle, Cardinals score a technically meaningless but emotional win — 44:46

9. The Lightning-ish Round (Browns win! Browns win! Patriots embarrass Jets as Sheldon Richardson proclaims “no, you’re embarrassing,” Washington gets back on track in Chicago, Panthers give up and decide to watch Falcons celebrate in Charlotte, Saints spoil promising season for Bucs, one more humiliation for the Rams) — 48:59

10. Week 16 Awards — 59:15