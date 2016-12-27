What to Expect from Matt McGloin as Raiders Quarterback
A conversation with former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson on what changes to expect with backup Matt McGloin running the Oakland offense, the tryout where McGloin made the team and his popularity with Raiders teammates
On this week's episode, I address the situation in Oakland, where starting quarterback Derek Carr is out with a broken fibula. I talked to a guy who knows both Derek Carr and Matt McGloin very, very well- former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Olson looks back on watching McGloin during his tryout and talks about the backup quarterback's popularity in the locker room. Olson explains why he thinks the Raiders should be able to do a lot of the same things with McGloin at the helm of the offense.
Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!