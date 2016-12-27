What to Expect from Matt McGloin as Raiders Quarterback

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

On this week's episode, I address the situation in Oakland, where starting quarterback Derek Carr is out with a broken fibula. I talked to a guy who knows both Derek Carr and Matt McGloin very, very well- former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Olson looks back on watching McGloin during his tryout and talks about the backup quarterback's popularity in the locker room. Olson explains why he thinks the Raiders should be able to do a lot of the same things with McGloin at the helm of the offense.

