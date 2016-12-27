Adam Gase on Nick Saban's Influence, David Shaw on Why He'll Stay at Stanford For Now

In this week's episode, I sat down for conversations with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and Stanford football head coach David Shaw. Gase talked about Nick Saban's impact on his coaching career and life, and the experience of coaching disparate quarterbacks like Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning. He also explains why he has kept scores of voice texts from Manning on his phone from his Denver coaching days. Shaw talks about the huge difference between college coaching and pro coaching, and what it's like to coach Christian McCaffrey. He also discusses historically bad offensive line play and his role in helping Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin into adulthood.

