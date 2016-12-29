Everything About the Packers-Lions Showdown

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Our new Thursday show, The 10 Things: NFL Look Ahead Podcast, previewing the weekend’s games and much more. We’ll be back in your feed with our regular episodes on Monday. Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.)

If you missed Monday’s show, breaking down Week 16, it’s right here! As for this week’s Look Ahead...

• Deep, Deep, Deep Diving the Packers-Lions showdown — 1:11

• Giants at Washington: Are Kirk Cousins and Co. back on track? Beckham-Norman III? And can Washington’s front get a pass rush going? — 15:50

• Saints at Falcons: Atlanta’s offense and the return of Julio Jones, a shaky D minus Desmond Trufant — 23:56

• Patriots at Dolphins: How the Patriots D is holding it together, looking at life without Rob Gronkowski — 29:30

• The Mailbag (Why don’t we see more consistent subbing on the offensive line? Should Todd Bowles go? What should the Colts do in the draft? Time to shuffle the AFC South? Should Bills try to sign and trade Tyrod Taylor? Our podcast keeps subbing Belichick.) — 38:16