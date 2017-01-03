The Playoff Preview

In this week's episode, Peter King talks to CBS and Bleacher Report analyst Chris Simms, Buffalo guard Richie Incognito, and Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas.

Simms, the former NFL quarterback, weighs in on the MVP vote. He explains what makes Patriots coach Bill Belichick so non-stressed, and so good (Simms worked for Belichick for 18 months), and why he could last many more years as a coach. Simms also picks the teams he likes the most in this playoff derby.

Incognito gives his playoff breakdown, with Wild Card winners in all four games, and explains why the running style of Le'Veon Ball makes Pittsburgh so dangerous. If someone's going to beat New England this postseason, Incognito has the recipe for how to do it. He also shares insight in how a team can beat the Seahawks (hint: physical football).

Casillas explains the lessons he's learned from studying Giants' defensive history and talks about the phone call from Lawrence Taylor that he'll always remember. He discusses how a team can make new players on a unit fit in quickly, as the Giants' defense this year shows. And he warns about the danger of playing Aaron Rodgers, who he'll face this Sunday.

