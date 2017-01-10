Whitney Mercilus on Facing the Patriots in the Playoffs, Jadeveon Clowney the Beast

Matt Patterson/AP

In this week's episode, I talked to Houston linebacker Whitney Mercilus, as his team prepares to face the Patriots in Foxboro this Saturday night. Mercilus talks about the challenge of playing the Pats and how his defense adapted to the loss of J.J. Watt for the season. Mercilus also discusses teammate Jadeveon Clowney's emergence as at otal game-wrecker.

I also give my take on the Odell Beckham Jr. situation and why one day on a boat in Miami will follow the Giants around for a long, long time.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!