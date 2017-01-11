Matt Ryan on Kyle Shanahan, How Taylor Gabriel has Impacted Atlanta's Game, Succeeding Michael Vick

One-Minute Drill: Atlanta Falcons One-Minute Drill: Atlanta Falcons The MMQB's Jenny Vrentas previews the Atlanta Falcons' playoff run.

In this week's episode, I sat down for conversations with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and founder of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio. Ryan discusses the difference in his game since Kyle Shanahan began coaching him and how weapon Taylor Gabriel has elevated Atlanta's explosive offense. Ryan also reveals his current favorite TV show that helps him get away from football and what it was like to succeed Michael Vick in Atlanta as a rookie.

Florio explains how a West Virginia lawyer transitioned to media life, and how his popular NFL news website was born. He explains why he enjoys being a burr in the saddle of the NFL and also shares the problems he has with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

