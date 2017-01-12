The Monster Matchups of the Divisional Round

Tom Pennington/Getty Images; Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you missed Monday's show, breaking down wild-card weekend, it's right here!

This week’s Look Ahead show:

• Packers at Cowboys: What’s the impact of the Jordy Nelson injury? Packers’ unique run D vs. Cowboys run game — 1:45

• Steelers at Chiefs: Big Ben’s Jekyll and Hyde home/road performances, Derrick Johnson-less Chiefs D vs. Le’Veon Bell, how Steelers will approach Kelce — 9:54

• Seahawks at Falcons: Cover 3 or man for Seahawks D? Can Seattle take advantage of shorthanded Falcons secondary? Vic Beasley’s role vs. Seattle’s hit-or-miss O-line — 18:37

• Texans at Patriots: Does Houston D have what it takes to slow down Brady? How can Osweiler and Co. stay in this game on offense? — 29:57

• The Mailbag: With success of rookie RBs elsewhere, can you second guess the Cowboys’ decision to draft Elliott over Ramsey? Should Raiders focus on D this summer or try to build a Cowboys-style offense? On Steve Tasker and special teamers in the Hall of Fame. Why does everyone give Aaron Rodgers so much credit for these Hail Marys? — 39:26