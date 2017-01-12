The Monster Matchups of the Divisional Round
Everything you need to know about this weekend’s games. Plus, listener mail including some second-guessing of the Cowboys’ draft, Raiders’ offseason plans, special teamers in the Hall of Fame, and why everyone freaks out about these Aaron Rodgers Hail Marys
This week’s Look Ahead show:
• Packers at Cowboys: What’s the impact of the Jordy Nelson injury? Packers’ unique run D vs. Cowboys run game — 1:45
• Steelers at Chiefs: Big Ben’s Jekyll and Hyde home/road performances, Derrick Johnson-less Chiefs D vs. Le’Veon Bell, how Steelers will approach Kelce — 9:54
• Seahawks at Falcons: Cover 3 or man for Seahawks D? Can Seattle take advantage of shorthanded Falcons secondary? Vic Beasley’s role vs. Seattle’s hit-or-miss O-line — 18:37
• Texans at Patriots: Does Houston D have what it takes to slow down Brady? How can Osweiler and Co. stay in this game on offense? — 29:57
• The Mailbag: With success of rookie RBs elsewhere, can you second guess the Cowboys’ decision to draft Elliott over Ramsey? Should Raiders focus on D this summer or try to build a Cowboys-style offense? On Steve Tasker and special teamers in the Hall of Fame. Why does everyone give Aaron Rodgers so much credit for these Hail Marys? — 39:26