Mike Tannenbaum Talks Playoffs, Hiring Adam Gase, and What's Next for Miami

Wilfredo Lee/AP

On today's show, I talked to Mike Tannenbaum, EVP of football operations for the Miami Dolphins. Tannenbaum talked about the process of hiring head coach Adam Gase and how he knew that Gase was ready to take over an entire football team. He looks back at Miami's successful 2016 campaign, and talks about what lies ahead for the franchise in 2017. Tannenbaum also gives his analysis on the four teams remaining in the playoffs, and the common thread that makes them all successful. Hint: Excellent quarterbacks.

