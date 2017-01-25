Matt Ryan Is Old School Matt Ryan Is Old School At Philly’s venerable Penn Charter, they remember Matt Ryan as a low-key, egalitarian leader for whom a team win, not stats or stature, was the priority. The Falcons QB has carried that ethos all the way to Super Bowl 51.



The MMQB is back on the road for the Super Bowl. Our writers and video team are driving to Houston for Super Bowl 51, along the way doing stories, videos and social content on the Patriots and Falcons and catching the spirit of the biggest sporting event in America through our eyes. Follow our #RoadtoHouston on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat (@TheMMQB). Find all of our road trip stories here.

Story idea or suggested stop for our Super Bowl road trip? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.