Can McVay Save Goff? Coach Carousel Roundup, Falcons Pass Rush vs. Brady

• Can Sean McVay save Jared Goff? Plus, Wade Phillips’ impact with a talented D — 1:46

• Anthony Lynn keeps Ken Whisenhunt, but Gus Bradley running the D is the really interesting move for the Chargers — 9:12

• Sean McDermott and OC Rick Dennison bring wildly different philosophies to Buffalo, the franchise that will never admit it needs a rebuild — 14:35

• Vance Joseph to Denver, bringing Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave to rebuild the offense — 26:03

• Doug Marrone and OC Nathaniel Hackett stay on in Jacksonville to try to rebuild Blake Bortles — 30:07

• The Mailbag: Can Falcons generate pressure on Tom Brady? Why do the Colts insist on using power running and deep drops considering their shaky O-line? Why do teams line up with fullbacks out wide? What would Kyle Shanahan be looking for in the 49ers’ next QB? Any update on the Browns’ QB search? — 33:49