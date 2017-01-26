Can McVay Save Goff? Coach Carousel Roundup, Falcons Pass Rush vs. Brady
Plus, curious hires for the Bills and Chargers, and listener mail including questions on the QB searches in San Francisco and Cleveland
If you missed Monday's show, breaking down divisional round weekend, it's right here!
This week’s Look Ahead show:
• Can Sean McVay save Jared Goff? Plus, Wade Phillips’ impact with a talented D — 1:46
• Anthony Lynn keeps Ken Whisenhunt, but Gus Bradley running the D is the really interesting move for the Chargers — 9:12
• Sean McDermott and OC Rick Dennison bring wildly different philosophies to Buffalo, the franchise that will never admit it needs a rebuild — 14:35
• Vance Joseph to Denver, bringing Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave to rebuild the offense — 26:03
• Doug Marrone and OC Nathaniel Hackett stay on in Jacksonville to try to rebuild Blake Bortles — 30:07
• The Mailbag: Can Falcons generate pressure on Tom Brady? Why do the Colts insist on using power running and deep drops considering their shaky O-line? Why do teams line up with fullbacks out wide? What would Kyle Shanahan be looking for in the 49ers’ next QB? Any update on the Browns’ QB search? — 33:49