The Super Bowl 51 Deep Dive

1. What the Patriots will do about Julio Jones

2. Defending the Falcons running backs in the passing game, and the importance of Patrick Chung

3. Why Tom Brady is probably gonna be Tom Brady

4. Could the Patriots turn to LeGarrette Blount and try to steamroll Atlanta?

5. Keanu Neal and Deion Jones: Atlanta’s youth in the middle of the D goes against Brady

6. Atlanta secondary’s toughest challenge of the postseason: Julian Edelman

7. Why Vic Beasley will have trouble getting home, and why it might not matter

8. A little appreciation of Matt Ryan

9. The role officiating might play

10. What could be decided in the red zone