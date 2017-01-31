Thomas Dimitroff on Atlanta's Speed, Lessons from Belichick

In this week's episode, I sat down for a conversation with Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Dimitroff and I sat down in Houston, where his team had recently arrived for a week of Super Bowl practice. An avid cyclist, Dimitroff talks about what he learned from embedding with the top racing team in the Tour de France in 2016. He also discusses how important "incremental speed" is to the Super Bowl Falcons. Dimitroff shares the most important lesson he learned in years of working for Bill Belichick. He also describes his experience of being a vegetarian in a sport of meat-eaters.



Wilson divulges the secrets he has on the Super Bowl teams after being the only quarterback in the league to beat both New England and Atlanta in 2016. He gives his advice for first-time Super Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan and talks about the future of Earl Thomas, who has made noise about retiring. He also talks about what it's like to face a Bill Belichick defense.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!