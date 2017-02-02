Lynch and Kyle Shanahan in San Fran, Carson Palmer's Future, and Can Julio Win Super Bowl MVP Without the Stats?

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images; Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire; Norm Hall/Getty Images

Our new Thursday show, The 10 Things: NFL Look Ahead Podcast, previewing the weekend's games and much more.

If you missed Monday’s show, our deep dive of all things Super Bowl 51, it’s right here! As for this week’s Look Ahead...

This week’s Look Ahead show:

• The surprising hiring of John Lynch as 49ers GM, and the Lynch/Kyle Shanahan marriage — 2:14

• The picky Chris Ballard gets the GM job in Indy — 8:04

• More buzz about Garoppolo to the Browns — 10:16

• Manusky gets the Washington DC job, and brings Jim Tomsula with him — 12:39

• Roethlisberger talks retirement (not gonna happen), and Steelers not counting on Martavis Bryant’s return — 16:08

• What’s in store for Carson Palmer — 18:14

• Super Big Mailbag: Can Julio win Super Bowl MVP without a big statistical game? Coaching futures of McDaniels and Patricia? Why doesn’t Todd Haley get any head-coaching love? Will Siemian hold off Paxton Lynch? Derrick Henry or DeMarco Murray in Tennessee? And much more —23:40

• Super Bowl halftime stuff; Andy doesn’t know who Slash is — 45:20