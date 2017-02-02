The MMQB with Peter King
Lynch and Kyle Shanahan in San Fran, Carson Palmer's Future, and Can Julio Win Super Bowl MVP Without the Stats?
Lynch and Kyle Shanahan in San Fran, Carson Palmer's Future, and Can Julio Win Super Bowl MVP Without the Stats?

by Gary Gramling
• The surprising hiring of John Lynch as 49ers GM, and the Lynch/Kyle Shanahan marriage — 2:14

• The picky Chris Ballard gets the GM job in Indy — 8:04

• More buzz about Garoppolo to the Browns — 10:16

• Manusky gets the Washington DC job, and brings Jim Tomsula with him — 12:39

• Roethlisberger talks retirement (not gonna happen), and Steelers not counting on Martavis Bryant’s return — 16:08

• What’s in store for Carson Palmer — 18:14

• Super Big Mailbag: Can Julio win Super Bowl MVP without a big statistical game? Coaching futures of McDaniels and Patricia? Why doesn’t Todd Haley get any head-coaching love? Will Siemian hold off Paxton Lynch? Derrick Henry or DeMarco Murray in Tennessee? And much more —23:40

• Super Bowl halftime stuff; Andy doesn’t know who Slash is — 45:20