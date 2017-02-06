Super Bowl 51 Night of Insanity, What’s Next for Pats and Falcons, and the T.O. Hall Debate

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images; Tom Pennington/Getty Images; Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

This week's show:

1. What in the world happened to the Falcons defense?

2. How Tom Brady turned it around

3. All the second-half missed opportunities for Atlanta’s offense. Does the blame fall on Kyle Shanahan and/or Matt Ryan?

4. James White’s pretty incredible performance

5. How the Falcons D fooled Tom Brady twice in the first half

6. Grady Jarrett’s great night, Julian Edelman’s amazing catch and more odds and ends from Super Bowl 51

7. Falcons offseason look ahead: The roster is in good shape, how to replace Kyle Shanahan

8. Patriots offseason look ahead: Jimmy Garoppolo trade market, Hightower and Logan Ryan free agency, Michael Floyd’s nightmare contract year

9. Hall of Fame talk: Why T.O. isn’t really deserving, the Terrell Davis debate

10. Super Bowl 51 Awards