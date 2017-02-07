Josh McDaniels on New England's Improbable Win, Brady's Greatness

Charles Krupa/AP

In this week's episode, I sat down for conversations with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and new 49ers GM John Lynch. From the interview room an hour after Super Bowl 51, McDaniels talked about the improbability of the comeback from 25 points down in the Super Bowl. He discussed the greatness of Tom Brady, and the play the Patriots invented 13 years ago that played a huge role in their fifth Super Bowl victory.

Lynch talks about his unlikely road to an NFL GM job — and his understanding of the skepticism about whether he can do it. He also explains the role of Bill Walsh in his life, and the challenge of raising San Francisco after years of failure.

