How Much Blame Falls on Shanahan and Ryan? Figuring Out Super Bowl 51, Plus, Cutler the Jet?

Our last Thursday show for a little while; we’ll be condensing everything into the Monday show (including mailbag!) going forward. Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.)

If you missed Monday’s show, our reaction to the Super Bowl 51 insanity, it’s right here! As for this show...

As always, Andy and I are very available through social media channels.

• Was it Kyle Shanahan’s fault? Or Matt Ryan’s? Or is the blame game just dumb (gasp!) in this case — 1:13

• Around the NFL: Falcons hire Sarkisian (What?), Packers let go of Shields and Starks, Browns release Josh McCown — 22:51

• The Clickbait Zone: Could Jay Cutler be the Jets’ new QB? — 30:11

• The Mailbag: Should the OT rules be changed? How good was Dont’a Hightower in the Super Bowl? How does a suddenly stacked Falcons secondary shake out next year? Should the Falcons have gone surprise onsides kick to start Super Bowl OT? — 37:39