How Much Blame Falls on Shanahan and Ryan? Figuring Out Super Bowl 51, Plus, Cutler the Jet?
How Much Blame Falls on Shanahan and Ryan? Figuring Out Super Bowl 51, Plus, Cutler the Jet?

Plus, the Falcons make a surprising hire for their new offensive coordinator, the Packers release a couple of familiar veterans, and more Super Bowl breakdowns in the mailbag

by Gary Gramling

This week’s Look Ahead show:

• Was it Kyle Shanahan’s fault? Or Matt Ryan’s? Or is the blame game just dumb (gasp!) in this case — 1:13

• Around the NFL: Falcons hire Sarkisian (What?), Packers let go of Shields and Starks, Browns release Josh McCown — 22:51

• The Clickbait Zone: Could Jay Cutler be the Jets’ new QB? — 30:11

• The Mailbag: Should the OT rules be changed? How good was Dont’a Hightower in the Super Bowl? How does a suddenly stacked Falcons secondary shake out next year? Should the Falcons have gone surprise onsides kick to start Super Bowl OT? — 37:39