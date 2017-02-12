The Mailbag: Why Garoppolo Should be Traded Now, Fixing Cam Newton and Carolina, and the Greatness of Slash
Just part of an enormous, hour-long mailbag touching on everything from Garoppolo to Newton to Glennon to Belichick’s odd wardrobe choice to desperately trying to school Andy on Appetite for Destruction
The offseason is here and, let’s be honest, it’s often just as interesting as the season itself. Just like how I spend the first part of my year ripping through threatening letters from various debt collectors, Andy and I are officially kicking off the offseason with our biggest mailbag ever.
Among the questions and topics we delve into on this week’s show:
• As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, what should the Patriots do with Jimmy Garoppolo?
• What to make of the Texans’ promotion of Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator?
• What is the NFL’s next “chess piece” position?
• In the end, with no Josh Norman, what did you make of the Panthers’ young group of cornerbacks?
• It seemed like the Patriots’ O-line gave up penetration often on run plays. What’s the deal?
• Of the teams that surprised in 2016, both good (Dallas, Miami, Tennessee) and bad (Carolina, Arizona), who is most likely to sustain that success/mediocrity?
• How in the world did the Raiders, with Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, have so few sacks in 2016?
• Is there any hope for the Saints defense in 2017?
• What would be a logical landing spot for Mike Glennon?
• Will Andy use any of the offseason to study film on Slash?
• What in God’s name was Bill Belichick wearing at the Super Bowl?
• What were your worst (and, if there’s time, best) predictions on the 2016 season from last summer?