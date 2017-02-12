The Mailbag: Why Garoppolo Should be Traded Now, Fixing Cam Newton and Carolina, and the Greatness of Slash

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images; Joe Robbins/Getty Images; Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The offseason is here and, let’s be honest, it’s often just as interesting as the season itself. Just like how I spend the first part of my year ripping through threatening letters from various debt collectors, Andy and I are officially kicking off the offseason with our biggest mailbag ever.

Among the questions and topics we delve into on this week’s show:

• As he enters the final year of his rookie deal, what should the Patriots do with Jimmy Garoppolo?

• What to make of the Texans’ promotion of Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator?

• What is the NFL’s next “chess piece” position?

• In the end, with no Josh Norman, what did you make of the Panthers’ young group of cornerbacks?

• It seemed like the Patriots’ O-line gave up penetration often on run plays. What’s the deal?

• Of the teams that surprised in 2016, both good (Dallas, Miami, Tennessee) and bad (Carolina, Arizona), who is most likely to sustain that success/mediocrity?

• How in the world did the Raiders, with Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, have so few sacks in 2016?

• Is there any hope for the Saints defense in 2017?

• What would be a logical landing spot for Mike Glennon?

• Will Andy use any of the offseason to study film on Slash?

• What in God’s name was Bill Belichick wearing at the Super Bowl?

• What were your worst (and, if there’s time, best) predictions on the 2016 season from last summer?