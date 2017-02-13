Tom Brady Breaks Down Super Bowl 51

This week's episode of The MMQB Podcast with Peter King is a little bit different. This is the first part of my conversation with Tom Brady, recorded Sunday at Brady's "cabin" in Montana, a gorgeous and remote place where he retreats from the world. In this episode, Brady tells the story of New England's incredible comeback and breaks down some of the most important plays. Yes, New England's Friday practice ended with a botched two point conversion... You'll see the game from Brady's point of view. We'll post Part Two of the Brady-centric podcast on Thursday morning, where Brady talks about his legacy and his life away from the football field.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!