Tom Brady: 'I Have The Answers to The Test Now'

This is the second part of my conversation with Tom Brady, recorded Sunday at Brady's "cabin" in Montana, a gorgeous and remote place where he retreats from the world. Brady talks about his future, his lifestyle, his family and his refusal to show much emotion about his four-game suspension by the NFL this season in the Deflategate scandal. Also, future opponents be warned, Brady isn't retiring soon. "I know next year is not going to be my last year," he said.

If you like Part Two, you'll want to listen to Part One, where Brady breaks down the best plays of Super Bowl 51 and describes the thrilling comeback from his perspective.

