The Best Free Agents Available on Offense

The madness of free agency will soon be here. I, for one, think we should embrace it. And with that in mind, the first in our series of shows on free agency, a position-by-position breakdown of the talent hitting the market on the offensive side of the ball.

Among the topics on this week’s show (note: That Branden Albert for Julius Thomas trade happened after we recorded; we’ll address it on next week’s show):

• Quarterbacks: What should Washington do with Kirk Cousins? (And should San Francisco chase him?) Is anyone else out there starter-worthy?

• Tight Ends: How much do the Patriots need Martellus Bennett back? Why the Packers need to keep Jared Cook, and the underrated Ryan Griffin.

• Offensive Tackles: Rick Wagner can be had; Should Detroit panic to keep Riley Reiff? Andrew Whitworth’s still-immense value, and figuring out who’s still a starter out of some big names (Beachum, Clady, Halil, Beatty, Andre Smith and more)

• Interior O-Line: Can Cincinnati really afford to lose Kevin Zeitler? How big a pay day is T.J. Lang in for?

• Running Backs: Le’Veon Bell is not going anywhere; Potentially underwhelming markets for Latavius Murray, Eddie Lacy and LeGarrette Blount; Why a David Johnson back-up might be the best value in this free-agent class

• Fullbacks: Can Patrick DiMarco be replaced in Atlanta? How ‘bout James Develin in New England?

• Wide Receivers: The rare talent of Alshon Jeffery; Terrelle Pryor’s value; Does DeSean Jackson sill have it? Michael Floyd is a turd; Kenny Britt and Robert Woods

• Mailbag: Should the Vikings retain Adrian Peterson? What is the Bengals’ biggest problem? If the Falcons’ defense was so fatigued in Super Bowl 51, why wasn’t the Patriots’ offense?

• Andy’s madcap review of two tracks off Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction