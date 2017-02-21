Mike Greenberg Talks TV Future, Mike Pereira Gives The State of Officiating

Ethan Miller/Getty, James D. Smith/AP

On this week's episode, the "Mike" episode, I sat down for conversations with ESPN Radio host Mike Greenberg and FOX NFL analyst Mike Pereira. Recorded in Houston during a busy Super Bowl week, Greenberg talks about his TV future, his love of books and his (surprising) affection for opera. He also explains why he has such a thing for the New York Jets. Recorded at our live podcast show in Houston, Pereira picks out the NFL rule that must be fixed and discusses the state of officiating. He also talks about how officiating gave him a focus in life, and why he wants young veterans discharged from the military to become game officials.

