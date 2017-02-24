Matt Hasselbeck on Garoppolo As A Starter, The State of Quarterbacking

Corky Trewin/Seattle Seahawks

In this week's episode, I'm joined by longtime NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Now that he's a year out of football, Hasselbeck looks back on his career and his decision to retire last March. He talks about whether or not he's received any calls from teams asking him to come back, and why he's firmly retired. Hasselbeck gives his take on the state of the quarterback position and how teams are choosing to invest in quarterbacks. He looks back on his time as the fourth string quarterback in Green Bay, amazed that the Packers kept four quarterbacks when they had Brett Favre in his prime. He describes learning behind Brett Favre, Doug Pederson and Rick Mirer as the, "Harvard Business School for young quarterbacks." Hasselbeck explains why he thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is ready to be an NFL starter.

And of course, Emily Kaplan joins for our regular segments. Thanks for sticking with me on a new publishing day.

