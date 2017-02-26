The Free Agent Breakdown, Part 2: D-FENCE

Jim Rogash/Getty Images; Al Bello/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Part 2 of our series descending into the madness of free agency. A position-by-position breakdown of the talent on the defensive side of the ball. Want to know about the free agents on offense? Then listen to last week’s show, ya goober.

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and it will be waiting in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) The offense free agency show will be available soon...

Andy and I are desperate for human contact, so come be social with us on media. Say hi, offer up some criticism, or send a question that we'll try to answer on the show. The mailbag will be on Mondays throughout the offseason, and as always we’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

• Safeties: Why Eric Berry means more to the Chiefs than anyone else, why Tony Jefferson is gonna get paid, and why the Packers can’t really afford to lose Micah Hyde

• Edge Players: Jason Pierre-Paul is back, Melvin Ingram is really good, what do the Packers do about Nick Perry, a whole lot of old men (James Harrison, DeMarcus Ware, Lorenzo Alexander)

• Defensive linemen: Calais Campbell deserves to get paid a lot, Kawann Short too, the underrated William Gholston, the overrated Dontari Poe and the value of an elite run stuffer: Brandon Williams

• Cornerbacks: The rise of A.J. Bouye, the Rams and Trumaine Johnson, the risk/reward that is Stephon Gilmore, Logan Ryan and the tendency to overpay Super Bowl champs, and why Dre Kirkpatrick could be the man

• Linebackers: Dont’a Hightower, Lawrence Timmons’ future, does Oakland keep Perry Riley and/or Malcolm Smith, Manti Te’o’s stock coming off an achilles, don’t go nuts with Zach Brown

• The Branden Albert-Julius Thomas swap: Why Miami let Albert go, and why the coveted a Thomas/Adam Gase reunion

• Mailbag: No buzz for Nick Foles? A question about John Jerry that may or may not have come from John Jerry

• Andy counters Guns N Roses with some country music knowledge