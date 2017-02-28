Peter King's Combine Preview Podcast

Getty Images (4)

It's combine week, and this episode is dedicated to getting to know the top draft prospects. I consulted with the experts, who know much more about these college players than I do: ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, and SI.com draft analyst Chris Burke.

McShay talks about his roots in scouting, the questionable quarterback crop in this draft, and why he'd overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo if he were Cleveland's GM. Zierlein discusses the mother lode of the draft— the safety position, why he loves Myles Garrett, and why this draft fits where the pro game is going. Burke talks about the blue-collar nature of the 2017 draft, what worries him about North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and the NFL fate of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.

