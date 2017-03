I'm in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine, taking at look at some of the players who will be picked in this year's draft. While here, I talked to Eagles GM Howie Roseman about the trade of draft picks that led to selecting Carson Wentz. Roseman shares the advice he would give to other GMs who are trying to draft a franchise quarterback and he explains how he used the 2004 draft as research before entering last year's draft.

