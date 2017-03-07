Cousins’ Potential Supporting Cast, Brandin Cooks’ Value, Big Mailbag (Including Tanking, 7-Footers and Radiohead)

Jonathan Newton/Washington Post/Getty Images; Sean Gardner/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

It’s a tad late (sorry!), but our Free-Agency Eve show has arrived. If you missed our free-agency preview series, they live here (offense and defense), but know that we don’t forgive you for missing them. We’ll be back with a rapid reaction show on Friday, and then our regular show when we calm down and our respective blood pressures return to normal on Monday.

• If Kirk Cousins does return to Washington, what will he have to work with? — 1:48

• Is Brandin Cooks really worth a first rounder? — 7:08

• The Cardinals get married to Jermaine Gresham (not literally) — 11:33

THE MAILBAG

• If tight ends and safeties are going to start getting paid, which positions are going to start losing money? — 13:55

• Mike Glennon is gonna get $14-15 million per year?!?!?!?!?!?! — 19:11

• What’s the value in the stuff they do at the combine? Also, why Andy should listen to and review either Radiohead or Pink Floyd — 21:36

• Why don’t teams way below the cap offer to take on other teams’ bad contracts in salary dumps? — 26:08

• What are the traits you look for in a press corner versus an off or zone corner? — 29:24

• Why don’t teams try a 7-footer as a red-zone pass-catcher — 31:28

• The Jets should tank this year. Why don’t the Jets or other teams tank? — 36:11