Dylan Buell/Getty Images; Norm Hall/Getty Images; Joe Robbins/Getty Images

I’ll be honest, the Brock Osweiler trade melted my brain a bit, mostly because we were specifically asked about that scenario on the show from earlier this week, and we specifically said that’s an NBA trade that would never happen in the NFL. There were plenty of other interesting things that went down in the first day(s) of free agency, and we’re taking a whirlwind trip around the league.

Did we get to every signing? No, that would be absurd and ridiculous. But the stuff we didn’t get to will be covered on the usual Monday show, in your feed first thing in the morning if you are one of the cool kids who subscribes to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) The Free Agency Special...

Andy and I at our socialest on media. Say hi, offer up constructive criticism, or send a question that we'll try to answer on the show. The mailbag will be on Mondays throughout the offseason, and as always we’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

• Texans give Browns a draft pick to take Osweiler off their hands even though we said it would never, ever, ever, ever, never, nerver, ever happen — 1:03

• Browns pick up that pick. And Zeitler. And Tretter. And extend Bitonio. And add Britt. But still need plenty of receivers and still got turned down by some free agents — 9:40

• Kirk Cousins is staying, but there’s no GM and no receivers (well, fewer receivers) in Washington — 15:01

• Mike Glennon is the guy in Chicago, for now, on a pretty smart deal — 20:35

• The Patriots keep that roster churning, and roll the dice on Stephon Gilmore — 27:28

• The Bills keep Tyrod Taylor after all, sign every full back ever, and set to roll out a revamped defensive backfield — 32:06

• The Jaguars look to win another offseason (so much talent on defense!) — 38:46

• The Bengals lose their only good offensive linemen on what was a bad offensive line last year — 42:38

• Rams get aggressive and get blocking help for Goff and Gurley — 44:51

• After Chip Kelly burned it down, Eagles finally add some dynamic receivers — 47:58

• 49ers add a lot of players and Andy is not excited — 50:31