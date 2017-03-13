Sean Gardner/Getty Images; Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images; Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

We catch up on the weekend doings that transpired: Brandin Cooks is a Patriot, Terrelle Pryor leaves for Washington, Martellus Bennett leaps for Lambeau (or something). Plus, plenty from earlier in the week that we didn’t get to during Part I of the Free Agency special, which is right here in case you missed it.

We’ll be back to our normal shows starting next Monday, which will surely include more player movement analysis. Impress your friends by subscribing to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast, and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) The Free Agency Special, Part II...

Andy and I always have time for a chat, except for when we don’t. So follow us on social media, and send questions for upcoming mailbags (which are coming back!). The mailbag will be on Mondays throughout the offseason, and as always we’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

• Patriots get Brandin Cooks to create Cooks-Gronk nightmare for opposing safeties — 1:20

• Packers lose Jared Cook, but manage to upgrade with Martellus Bennett; what of Green Bay’s interior O-line losses? — 5:45

• Washington steals Terrelle Pryor (maybe Cleveland could’ve spent some of that Osweiler money there?) — 9:24

• Brandon Marshall a very nice fit for Giants — 15:44

• Cowboys lose two linemen and two safeties, is it time to freak out? — 20:11

• Bucs take a risk with J.J. Wilcox, get a perfect piece in DeSean Jackson — 24:04

• Matt Kalil and Ryan Kalil reunited and it feels so good (but not in the way Peaches and Herb were reunited, and also it doesn’t feel that good); Panthers also add three solid pieces to the D — 27:20

• Vikings find some of the O-line help they desperately need — 33:05

• Lions lose right side of their line, but manage to get upgrades at both spots — 35:38

• Chargers make Russell Okung the richest man in the world (approximately) — 38:27

• Broncos’ O-line additions best described as “new” — 40:06

• Ravens land underrated Tony Jefferson — 43:08

• Titans add flexibility to the D with Sylvester Williams, Logan Ryan and John Cyprien — 45:15

• Dolphins will roll dice with Lawrence Timmons/Kiko Alonso pairing — 47:28

• Lightning-ish Round: Saints add Ginn and Warford, keep Fairley; Lorenzo Alexander stays in Buffalo, Corey Brown joins Carolina North reunion; Bears sift through bargain bin; Ryan Griffin is a Texan still; Falcons add Jack Crawford; Colts add two on the edge; Kelvin Beachum to the Jets; Luke Joeckel to the Seahawks; Nick Foles is coming home! — 50:21