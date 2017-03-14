Cris Collinsworth on Replacing John Madden (Twice), Why the Patriots Are So Good

Ron Jenkins/AP

For this week's episode, I sat down for conversations with NBC Sports NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth and Washington Post reporter Rick Maese. Collinsworth talks about replacing John Madden (twice) and why felt he had to get a law degree in the middle of his career. He explains why the Patriots are so good, and discusses the future of his new venture Pro Football Focus.

Washington Post reporter Rick Maese talks about his story on the unchecked explosion of painkiller use in the NFL and why Toradol is the painkiller of choice for current players. He also discusses the future of the NFL’s effort to control painkiller usage.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!