Bill Polian on Hall of Fame Voting, Tagliabue's Case; Jon Robinson on 2017 Draft, Mariota's Health

For this week's show, I sat down for conversations with Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian and Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson. Polian discusses the Hall of Fame voting process and his anger that former commissioner Paul Tagliabue was kept out of the Hall. Polian also talks about on his life on TV. Robinson looks ahead to the 2017 draft and his team’s aims, and the health of quarterback Marcus Mariota after his 2016 season was cut short by a broken leg. As a Tennessee native, he gives his take on the Titans breaking into a strong college-sports market.

