Quarterback Guide Jordan Palmer on the 2017 Draft Class

On this week's episode, I talked to quarterback consultant (and brother to Carson Palmer) Jordan Palmer about the guidance he's given to NFL quarterback prospects in this year's draft class. Palmer talks about why he believes all NFL quarterbacks should watch from the sidelines during their rookie year in the league. He also explains what sets Deshaun Watson apart from the rest of the quarterback class and which NFL team could be a good fit for DeShone Kizer.

And, I give my opinion on why Colin Kaepernick hasn't been signed yet, and Emily Kaplan joins for our usual segments.

