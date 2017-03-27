Mailbag: On QB Development, Patriots Hall of Famers, Sproles-Sized Pass Rushers

Tomasso DeRosa/AP

Another madcap mailbag, including plenty of football knowledge crammed down your throat.

Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast, and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning, making you instantly more attractive to whomever you’d like to attract. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) This week’s show will be available soon...

We’re doing everything we can to bring back the mailbag as a weekly staple. So follow us, and send questions, comments and ice-cold taunts. We’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

• Shouldn’t college coaches be responsible for better preparing their quarterbacks for the NFL?

• Why the lack of Belichick era Patriots in the Hall of Fame?

• What would your philosophical approach to free agency be?

• Why do athletic freaks get drafted ahead of high-character guys, when the high-character guys usually pan out better?

• If offenses can get defenses to tip their hand by flexing a fullback out wide, can defenses counter by playing zone out of a man set-up, or vice versa?

• How has the new CBA practice rules affected teams?

• Are, like, Belichick’s former assistants going around the AFC sabotaging other teams by acquiring terrible quarterbacks?

• How does Jimme Ward fit at free safety for the Niners?

• In light of the 7-footer as a red zone receiving threat question, how about a Darren Sproles-sized guy as a pass-rush specialist?