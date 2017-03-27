Mailbag: On QB Development, Patriots Hall of Famers, Sproles-Sized Pass Rushers
We get stacks and stacks of letters, so here’s another full show of listener mail once again. On why college coaches don’t prepare QBs for the NFL (and why the college passing game is so much different), a potential lack of Hall of Famers from the Belichick Patriots and much more
Another madcap mailbag, including plenty of football knowledge crammed down your throat.
Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast, and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning, making you instantly more attractive to whomever you’d like to attract. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) This week’s show will be available soon...
We’re doing everything we can to bring back the mailbag as a weekly staple. So follow us, and send questions, comments and ice-cold taunts. We’ll answer as many questions as humanly possible:
Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook
Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook
Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!
This week’s show:
• Shouldn’t college coaches be responsible for better preparing their quarterbacks for the NFL?
• Why the lack of Belichick era Patriots in the Hall of Fame?
• What would your philosophical approach to free agency be?
• Why do athletic freaks get drafted ahead of high-character guys, when the high-character guys usually pan out better?
• If offenses can get defenses to tip their hand by flexing a fullback out wide, can defenses counter by playing zone out of a man set-up, or vice versa?
• How has the new CBA practice rules affected teams?
• Are, like, Belichick’s former assistants going around the AFC sabotaging other teams by acquiring terrible quarterbacks?
• How does Jimme Ward fit at free safety for the Niners?
• In light of the 7-footer as a red zone receiving threat question, how about a Darren Sproles-sized guy as a pass-rush specialist?