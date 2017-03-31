Lions General Manager Bob Quinn on His Quarterback, His Coach, 2017 Draft

On today's show, I caught up with Lions general manager Bob Quinn at the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix. Quinn talks about his relationship with head coach Jim Caldwell, and what it's like to be around quarterback Matt Stafford on a daily basis. Quinn also looks back at what he learned from being in New England, and how he applies those skills when constructing the Lions' roster. Plus, I tackle the relationship between the NFL and gambling, and Emily Kaplan joins from Lubbock, Texas for our regular segments.

