Dan Quinn on Living with The Worst Loss

I sat down for conversations with Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn and Indianapolis rookie general manager Chris Ballard. Quinn talks about living with the worst loss of his life in the biggest game of his life, his belief in MVP quarterback Matt Ryan as a player and as a leader, and why his youth-dominated defense could make this a contender for years.

Indianapolis rookie general manager Chris Ballard on the road to becoming an NFL GM after turning down chances in the past, on why he wanted to take a job with a team in the Midwest, on the pressure to build a strong team around Andrew Luck, and on what Colts owner Jim Orsay said to him to convince him to take the job.

