Breer's Mock Draft: Top 10

The draft is just two weeks away, so I decided to try my hand at predicting how the top ten picks will shake out. Former offensive lineman Ross Tucker joins me to break down the offensive line position. He also tell stories of how his former teammate Tom Brady was super intense when it came to attention to detail. Plus, The MMQB's Emily Kaplan joins for her weekly segments and has a plan for a Ferris Bueller statue in the great city of Chicago. And as always, your Twitter questions.

