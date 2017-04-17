Have the Chiefs Hit a Ceiling? What Are the Deals With Sherman and Gurley, Respectively

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images; Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images; Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Big mailbag coming next week! Send those questions now. But this week’s show is very good as well.

This week’s show:

• The Giants, the Dolphins, and the art of building an offensive line Cowboys-style — 2:18

• Have the Chiefs hit their ceiling? — 10:22

• Last year’s top teams (final four plus the Cowboys, to be specific) didn’t have much of a pass rush. What’s the deal with that? — 13:59

• Has the Seahawks’ window closed, and is Richard Sherman the best or the worst player in football right now (he can’t be in between)? — 15:41

• Seriously, what’s going on with Todd Gurley? — 26:08