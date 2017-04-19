Kirk Cousins on His Contract Situation, Tim Tebow on His Minor-League Life

For this week's show, I sat down for a conversation with Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, at one of the most unique places I've ever done a podcast interview- the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, England. Cousins and I, along with a few other NFL players, traveled around England and Scotland last week for a series of NFL UK programs. Cousins talked about his contract situation, his love of reading and what he tries to get out of reading, and his relationship with former GE chairman Jack Welch. He also explains how he’s made a career of fighting to prove himself and so he doesn’t mind playing on a series of one-year deals.

Tim Rohan of The MMQB contributed to this show as well, and interviewed Tim Tebow in his minor-league baseball home of Columbia, S.C. Rohan explains what he found spending time with Tebow at spring training, in his Jacksonville hometown, and in Columbia. Tebow talks about why he has taken up baseball, how long he is giving the minor-league life a chance, and what he plans to do with his life.

