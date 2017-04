For this draft-centric episode, I turned to Mike Mayock to provide you with all the homework you need to do pre-draft. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock on what he'd do if he were the Browns at number one, on the mysteries of this draft, on how Steve Sabol changed his life, and on the draft he had to drop out of because he lost his voice.

Thanks for listening, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!