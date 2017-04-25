OJ Howard Deserves More Hype, Trubisky, Watson and Mahomes All in The Top 15?

Falling in the NFL Draft could cost a player big What falling in the draft means for a player's contract value.

1) At least half the top 10 teams picking have shown a desire to trade down – 49ers, Bears, Titans, Jets, Panthers. It's harder to find teams going up.

2) Two cornerbacks I think the NFL likes more than the public knows: Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey, USC’s Adoree Jackson.

3) The Browns’ consideration of Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 overall is real. Here's a potential compromise: Take Garrett at 1, be aggressive in moving up from 12.

4) I wouldn't necessarily call it a likelihood, but there’s a chance Mitchell Trubisky, DeShaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes all go in the Top 15.

5) I know Peter King already said it, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see a team with an older quarterback take Davis Webb late in the first round. The fifth-year option would be a bonus.

6) I think there’ll be a run on four offensive linemen – Ryan Ramczyk, Cam Robinson, Forrest Lamp, Garett Bolles – late first. They may even cause some trading up into late teens.

7) Player that isn’t getting enough pre-draft hype: Alabama TE OJ Howard. He's a clean prospect, and may go as early as the fifth pick. Everyone seems to love him.

8) Question for the 49ers – Is Solomon Thomas redundant to Arik Armstead/ DeForest Buckner? I think they could use them together. Marcus Lattimore is also a possibility at 2.

9) Where are you on Lattimore’s soft-tissue issues? Jonathan Allen’s shoulders? Ramczyk? John Ross? Takarist McKinley? Team doctors are earning their checks with these medical red flags.

10) Reuben Foster had some drug history at Alabama. Teams know. It wasn't considered a big deal before combine test. Now, it takes on a different context.

