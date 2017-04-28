NFL Draft: What We’re Hearing for Rounds 2 and 3

Forrest Lamp, Dalvin Cook and Carl Lawson are best players remaining Steve Palazzolo and Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus break down the best players still available after the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ten draft tidbits as Rounds 2 and 3 approach:

1. One veteran evaluator’s best available: Cam Robinson, DeShone Kizer, Joe Mixon. No coincidence that all three face off-field questions.

2. If the Packers stay put – they’d like to move again – at 33, look for them to address their defense. Probably corner, maybe linebacker.

3. Robinson and Forrest Lamp could prompt some movement early in the round, because there’s very little up front after those two.

4. The Seahawks have been linked to Lamp for a while; but at 34, there’ll be a bevy of DBs (Obi?) there. As such, I’d bet Jags go D at 35.

5. Sign of the dynamic of this draft at work: The multitude of safeties there for Chicago at 36 after it passed on Jamal Adams last night.

6. I’ve felt like Joe Mixon was in play at 41 to Cincinnati for a while. I’ll stick with that. He had a strong visit there in early March.

7. And while we’re there, FSU’s Dalvin Cook fell due to myriad off-field flags. If he grows up? A value for someone, maybe Philly at 43.

8. Browns DC Gregg Williams sees Jabrill Peppers as a Blaine Bishop-type SS in his D. Not terrible for a guy who has to sort out his role.

9. Not hard to see Kizer and Davis Webb sliding a little today. Not many QB suitors in the top half of the round. Bills? Chargers maybe?

10. With Lattimore in NOLA, Malcolm Butler deal is probably dead. But worth mentioning: Pats didn’t want 32. They wanted 42 + another pick.

