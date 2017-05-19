Concealing Concussions

On this week's show, Emily Kaplan and I discuss Gisele's claim that Tom Brady, had an unreported concussion last season. Concealing concussion symptoms sounds like something a player on the bottom of the roster would do, but remember, this is a guy who never forgot how he got his job. Brady is likely wary of giving backup Jimmy Garoppolo a chance to take his job, like Brady did years earlier when Drew Bledsoe was injured. We also discuss why the Patriots gave up a chance to sell very high on Garoppolo this offseason.

