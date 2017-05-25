The MMQB Roundtable: Cutting Back on Overtime

We’re reviving our roundtables, but with a twist. Instead of our writers emailing back and forth and then publishing the conversation hours later, you can follow along in real time. You can do so in two ways: 1) by staying on this page for updates, or 2) signing up to have the conversation flow into your inbox.

We plan on kicking things off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Jenny Vrentas, Andrew Brandt, Jonathan Jones and Robert Klemko talking about the recent changes to overtime in the NFL and the impact it will have on players, fans, and the games.

If you have ideas for future roundtables or point/counterpoint debates, email the editors at talkback@themmqb.com. Please give us your feedback on this format. As always, thanks for reading.