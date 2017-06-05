The Top 10 Safeties in Football

Kevin Terrell/AP

We can dance, we can dance, everybody look at your hands. We can dance, we can dance, everybody's taking the chance. Safety dance.

I used Men Without Hats lyrics for this show last season, I did again this year, and I’ll probably use it for every safety show until the end of time. We’re unveiling the top 10, based on the votes of myself, Andy Benoit and researcher Katie Sharp.

The top 10 itself was full of the usual suspects, but there was one exclusion from this week’s list that was a jaw-dropper. A defensive player of the year candidate a year ago. Listen to the thing to find out who.

Oh, and if you subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast you probably would have already heard it, because it would be in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) With that, we bring you The Safeties show...

* * *

* * *

Mailbag shows used to exist and will exist again soon, so send questions and comments to us:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

Number 10—3:20

Number 9—9:10

Number 8—12:41

Number 7—13:32

Number 6—16:56

Number 4 (tie)—20:43

Number 4 (tie)—22:04

Number 3—31:28

Number 2—33:36

Number 1—38:15

Others receiving votes—43:15