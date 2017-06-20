Two Human Beings Have A Calm, Rational Conversation About Colin Kaepernick

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A couple weeks ago Andy wrote some things about Colin Kaepernick that upset people. So we decided it was a good time to take a break from the position rankings shows, shake out the sillies and take a deeper, more rational dive into a subject that folks seem to be losing their minds over.

Andy and I don’t quite see eye-to-eye on the plusses and minuses of Kaepernick. But there also seems to be this urge for people to use his abilities and/or shortcomings on the field as some kind of proxy in regards to the righteousness of his off-the-field activism. We did our best to separate the two in this conversation.

We also had Ross Tucker swing by to discuss something near and dear to our hearts: the state of O-line play in the NFL (in light of last week's show on the top offensive linemen in football). Anyway…

Tired of waiting around for this podcast like a gosh-darn fool? Well, subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast and have it in your feed first thing Monday morning. (For non-subscribers, there is sometimes a lag.) This week’s show...

* * *

* * *

Mailbags will happen! Keep sending questions, or any feedback you might have:

Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

Thanks for listening, you are the best, and please leave a review on iTunes if you like the show!

This week’s show:

A conversation about Colin Kaepernick—1:14

A conversation with Ross Tucker about O-line play—25:36